Unconscious Driver Hospitalized In Serious Hunterdon County Crash (PHOTOS)

An unconscious driver was sent to the hospital following a serious crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to the crash on Route 202-31 near Copper Hill Road in Raritan Township just before 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, the department said.

The driver went unconscious after striking a utility pole, the squad said.

A medical helicopter was requested but unavailable due to weather conditions.

The driver was treated at the scene and taken via ambulance to Capital Health Trenton for further care.

The scene was cleared within about 90 minutes, authorities said.

The investigation was being handled by the Raritan Township Police Department.

