Unattended Pot Ignites Westwood Condo Fire

Firefighters from several Pascack Valley companies rallied to the aid of their Westwood colleagues during a Friday morning kitchen fire at a local condo.

Rapid response helped firefighters contain the two-alarm blaze, which apparently was ignited just after 11 a.m. by an unattended pot on a stove in a first-floor unit at the Roxbury condominium complex on Fairview Avenue.

An adjacent unit sustained smoke damage, responders said, adding that dozens of others had door locks damaged as firefighters went on unit-by-unit search to be sure the flames hadn’t spread.

One firefighter sustained a hand injury, while another was treated for heat exhaustion, they said.

Responders included firefighters from Emerson, Hillsdale, Park Ridge, River Vale and Woodcliff Lake.

