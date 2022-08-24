Un-Flipping-Believable: Pickup Truck Towing Excavator Flips, Plows Into NJ Tire Shop (PHOTOS)

You'd have to see it to believe it: police say brake failure was to blame after a pickup truck towing an excavator flipped and crashed into a North Jersey tire shop.

Luciano Viera Dos Santos, 28, was driving a black pickup truck towing an excavator on a flatbed on Glen Road toward Main Street in Sparta when its brakes failed around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Sparta Police said.

Santos, of North Arlington, crossed Main Street and struck two parked vehicles before the flatbed flipped and crashed into Mavis Tire, causing the excavator to flip in the parking lot, authorities said.

No one was injured, and the vehicle and equipment involved in the crash were towed and impounded.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the Sparta Township Fire Department.

The crash will be investigated by the Sparta Traffic Bureau before motor vehicle summonses are issued, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.