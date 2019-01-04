Contact Us
Uber Driver Carjacked In Saddle Brook, 2 Caught After Crashing Another Car In Union County

Jerry DeMarco
First Street and Outwater Lane in Saddle Brook. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

An Uber driver was carjacked in Saddle Brook by two gunmen who also took his wallet, cash and cellphone before threatening to kill him if he didn't run, authorities said.

Police in Newark had two suspects in custody and were searching for a third, Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler said Friday night.

The New York victim said he’d just dropped off a fare on First Street near Outwater Lane and was checking his app for his next fare late Thursday when a dark-colored Mercedes drove up, Kugler said.

Suddenly, he said, two occupants of that car opened the driver’s side door of his black 2016 Toyota and robbed him.

“He was then ordered to exit the car and run away or be killed,” the chief said.

The Toyota and the Mercedes both roared off as he ran away, the victim said.

Saddle Brook Police traced the signal of the stolen cell phone to Hillside, in Union County, where the Mercedes had crashed while being chased by Newark police, Kugler said.

That vehicle had been stolen out of Maplewood, he said.

Newark police said they found the Uber driver’s cellphone and ID in the Mercedes.

