Authorities are investigating after a toddler was found unattended at a Newark home Wednesday afternoon.

The 2-year-old girl was seen throwing things out of an open second-floor window at a residence on S. 19th Street, a Newark police spokesman said. The child was unharmed when the fire department responded around 4 p.m.

A neighbor called the girl's mother.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.