Two Pedestrians Struck, One Critical, Outside Teaneck Synagogue

Two men were struck crossing the street in front of a Teaneck synagogue Thursday night -- one of whom was critically injured, responders said.

The more seriously injured of the two suffered a skull fracture and was bleeding severely, they said, adding that the other sustained a serious head injury, as well.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with advanced life support by the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps, police Sgt. Daniel Antinori said.

Police believe both were coming from Congregation Bnai Yeshurun when they were struck as they crossed West Englewood Avenue heading west near Jefferson Street around 6:20 p.m., Antinori said.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative, the sergeant said.

West Englewood Avenue was closed from Hudson Road to River Road for the investigation. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was assisting, he said.

