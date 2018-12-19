Two Pedestrians Struck In Hackensack, Hospitalized

Two pedestrians were hospitalized with injuries that responders said weren’t considered serious Wednesday afternoon after they were hit by a car on River Street in Hackensack.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after the 2 p.m. mishap at the intersection of East Salem Street, responders said.

The driver received a summons for not yielding to pedestrians, police said.

******

ALSO SEE: A resident was hospitalized with smoke inhalation in a Wednesday afternoon fire at a Hackensack high-rise apartment building.

https://hackensack.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/resident-hospitalized-in-hackensack-high-rise-blaze/745964/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.