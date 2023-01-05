Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Police Impersonator Flashes Badge At Route 80 Crash, Flattens Trooper's Tires At Hospital: NJSP
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Two Newark Officers Stabbed During Domestic Violence Call

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Newark PD
Newark PD Photo Credit: Maplewood PD

A pair of Newark police officers were hospitalized Thursday, Jan. 5 after being stabbed by a man while responding to a domestic violence incident, authorities said.

The unidentified officers were called to a home on the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive around 4:45 p.m., when a suspect stabbed the officers, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The officers were rushed to University Hospital for treatment and were reportedly in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested at the scene without further incident. The incident remains under investigation. 

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.