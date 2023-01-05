Two Newark Officers Stabbed During Domestic Violence Call

A pair of Newark police officers were hospitalized Thursday, Jan. 5 after being stabbed by a man while responding to a domestic violence incident, authorities said.

The unidentified officers were called to a home on the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive around 4:45 p.m., when a suspect stabbed the officers, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The officers were rushed to University Hospital for treatment and were reportedly in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested at the scene without further incident. The incident remains under investigation.

