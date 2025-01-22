Two Nabbed In Paterson After Vehicle Slams Into Pole, Catches Fire, In Police Pursuit

A vehicle slammed into a utility pole and burst into flames in Paterson, ending a predawn chase Wednesday from Haledon.

Haledon police were pursuing the vehicle when it struck the pole at Getty Avenue and Straight Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. and caught fire, responders said.

Two suspects were taken to nearby St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in custody, they said.

Their conditions couldn't immediately be determined.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.