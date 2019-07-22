Two More Arrested In Jersey City Beating Seen On Viral Video

Police in Jersey City have made two more arrests in connection with a brutal attack on a Newark driver that was filmed and posted online earlier this month.

Qwadir Frazier, 26, was arrested Tuesday and 27-year-old Shawn Herbert Wednesday, a city spokeswoman said. They both have been charged with aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim and riot.

Early on the morning of July 14, a 42-year-old Newark man was pulled from his car and pummeled in the street at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Orient Way.

The shocking, graphic video spurred widespread outrage. Police identified at least half a dozen suspects seen in the video attacking the man while he's prone on the roadway and as a crowd appears to goad the attackers on.

Two women were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack.

