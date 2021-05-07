Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Two Men Found Stabbed Dead Outside Paterson School

Paterson Public School No. 5, Totowa Avenue
Paterson Public School No. 5, Totowa Avenue Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Two men were found stabbed dead before dawn in the parking lot of a Paterson school, authorities confirmed Monday.

Jaime Hernandez, 44, and Johnny Jimenez, 36, were pronounced dead at the scene despite firefighters’ attempts to revive them outside the K-5 School No. 5 on Totowa Avenue -- next to Hinchliffe Stadium -- shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora didn’t elaborate on the possible circumstances.

They did say that the stabbing had been reported at a residence across the street and halfway up the block from the school.

This came amid the wounding of six people in three separate Silk City shooting from Sunday afternoon into just before dawn on Monday.

