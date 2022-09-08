Contact Us
Two Hospitalized Following Hunterdon County Rollover Crash

Valerie Musson
Crash near Lower Landsdown and Sidney Road in Franklin Township
Crash near Lower Landsdown and Sidney Road in Franklin Township Photo Credit: Quakertown NJ Fire Company-91 Fire/Rescue via Facebook

Two victims were hospitalized following a rollover crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The Quakertown Fire Company responded to the wreck near Lower Landsdown and Sidney Road in Franklin Township around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, August 8, the department said.

Crew members worked to rescue the two trapped victims while mitigating on-scene hazards.

The victims were safely extricated and taken to Hunterdon Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.

Assisting agencies include South Branch EMS, Clinton Fire, and HMC Paramedics.

The crash remains under investigation by the Franklin Township Police Department.

