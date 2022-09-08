Two Hospitalized Following Hunterdon County Rollover Crash

Two victims were hospitalized following a rollover crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The Quakertown Fire Company responded to the wreck near Lower Landsdown and Sidney Road in Franklin Township around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, August 8, the department said.

Crew members worked to rescue the two trapped victims while mitigating on-scene hazards.

The victims were safely extricated and taken to Hunterdon Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.

Assisting agencies include South Branch EMS, Clinton Fire, and HMC Paramedics.

The crash remains under investigation by the Franklin Township Police Department.

