Two Hospitalized By Fumes At Ridgewood Treatment Plant In Glen Rock

Two employees at Ridgewood’s wastewater treatment plant in Glen Rock were hospitalized Saturday morning after being overcome by fumes.

Glen Rock police, firefighters and EMS were joined by a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit at the Prospect Street facility.

The employees were taken to The Valley Hospital as authorities tried to determine the source of the fumes, which were initially believed to be from chlorine.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.