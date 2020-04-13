Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: High Winds Wreak Havoc In North Jersey: Trees, Poles, Wires Down, Roads Closed
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Two Hospitalized After Ambulance Collides With SUV In Montclair, Responders Say

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic Ambulance
Atlantic Ambulance Photo Credit: Atlantic Mobile Health

An ambulance and SUV collided Monday morning in Montclair, injuring the EMT driving the rig and a patient who was being transported at the time, responders said.

The front driver’s side of the Atlantic Mobile Health ambulance took the brunt of the hit and ended up on a lawn at the corner of Grover Street and Bellevue Avenue shortly after 11 a.m.

The SUV was totaled, with major damage to the front, as well as the rear passenger side. All airbags in the vehicle deployed.

Montclair police and firefighters responded, along with other ambulances.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.