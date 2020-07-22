Two Dead, One Hospitalized In Triple OD At Route 17 Hotel

Two drug users died and another was hospitalized after overdosing before dawn Wednesday in a Route 17 hotel, authorities confirmed.

The bodies of two women -- one 36, the other 37 -- were found at the Extended Stay America Hotel on the northbound highway in Ramsey around 3 a.m. Wednesday, responders said.

The husband of one of them was hospitalized after being revived with Narcan, they said.

At least two of them apparently had been staying at the hotel for some time.

Police and EMS from Ramsey, Allendale and Upper Saddle River were among the responders.

Ramsey police were investigating with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

