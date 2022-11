Two people were killed in an accident on Interstate 287 Thursday, Nov. 3 in Somerset County, authorities said.

The vehicle struck a guardrail and a bridge support near milepost 17.5 in Bridgewater around 3:40 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The accident is under investigation.

