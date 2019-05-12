Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Two Critically Injured In Fight, Hit-And-Run Outside Linden Strip Club

Paul Milo
Two were seriously injured outside a Linden gentlemen's club Sunday.
Photo Credit: Google

A fight early Sunday at a Linden strip club has left two men in critical condition, police said.

The brawl erupted at Cheeque's Gentlemen's Club on East Linden Avenue around 3 a.m. Two men were beaten by "multiple suspects," police said. At some point one of the men, a 31-year-old Jersey City resident, was hit by a vehicle.

That vehicle left the scene and was last seen traveling west on East Linden Avenue.

Both victims were taken to University Hospital in Newark.

The Linden Police Department's detective bureau and traffic bureau are investigating alongside the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Joseph Kaulfers at 908-474-8536 or Investigator Jimmy Solano at 908-474-8505.

