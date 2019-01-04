Contact Us
Two Charged With Murder, Another With Supplying Weapon In Fatal Paterson Gunfight

Jerry DeMarco
(l. to r.:) Tysheik J. Williams, Ashair Wilson, Yasmany Almodovar
(l. to r.:) Tysheik J. Williams, Ashair Wilson, Yasmany Almodovar Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office

Two men were charged with murder and a third with weapons counts in the shooting death of a 23-year-old Paterson man during a gunfight last month.

Tysheik J. Williams, 26, of West Milford, and Ashair Wilson, 22, of Paterson, were among several people who pulled out handguns and opened fire during the fight at 233 16th Avenue just after 7 p.m. Dec. 19, authorities said.

Yasmany Almodovar, 19, of Paterson, supplied one of the weapons, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement Friday.

Leexandre Torres sustained several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

A second victim, a 24-year-old Paterson man, was wounded in the shooting and was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

All three defendants remained held Friday in the Passaic County Jail.

Williams and Wilson were charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and several weapons offenses.

