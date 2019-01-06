Contact Us
Two Charged In Cornerstone Bar Beating In Hillsdale, Victim Remains Critical

Juan Fernandez, INSET: Alex Green
Juan Fernandez, INSET: Alex Green Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A New Year’s brawl at the Cornerstone in Hillsdale left one man critically injured, another charged with beating him and a third accused of helping the assailant flee.

Juan Fernandez, a 22-year-old student from Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, was charged with aggravated assault in the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Monday.

Police also arrested another student, Alex Z. Green, also 22, of Westwood and charged him with hindering apprehension for driving the getaway car, Calo said.

The victim, who sustained a severe head injury, remained hospitalized in critical condition, the prosecutor said.

Fernandez and Green were both released pending hearings (Fernandez on Jan. 23, Green on Jan. 16) in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

