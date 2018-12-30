Two Caught, One Sought In Paterson Stolen Car Chase

Suburban residents aren’t the only ones dealing with car theft: Paterson police chased down two of three teens caught joyriding in a stolen sedan following a home burglary.

Officer Robert Klein Jr. spotted the 2014 Honda at Rosa Parks Boulevard and Broadway, moments after hearing an alert that it has been stolen during a home break-in on Preakness Avenue, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

All three occupants bailed out after a brief pursuit, he said.

Officers Brian Culmone and Tyseme Holmes chased down one of them, in the 300 block of Broadway, Speziale said.

Soon after police set up a perimeter at Pearl and Caroll streets, Detective Sgt. Rich Martinez spotted a second suspect.

Culmone and fellow officer Gerard Speziale chased him through several yards and tackled him, the police director said.

Delinquency complaints were filed against the pair, both 16, he said.

Meanwhile, police were looking for the teens’ accomplice.

