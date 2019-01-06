Two Caught In Wyckoff

A driver with a suspended license briefly lost Wyckoff police during what was supposed to be a traffic stop -- then was caught a short time later.An officer tried to stop the vehicle as it turned off Route 208 but lost sight of the car, which ended up at the Cedar Hill shopping center, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Police found the pair at the Walgreens in the shopping center, he said.The driver received a summons, the lieutenant said.

Sicomac Elementary School was briefly sheltered in place during the search.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.