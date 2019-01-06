Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Glen Rock Homeowner Targeted? $20,000 Worth Of Fish Tank Equipment Swiped, Along With Cash, Oxy
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Two Caught In Wyckoff

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Wyckoff police
Wyckoff police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Wyckoff PD

A driver with a suspended license briefly lost Wyckoff police during what was supposed to be a traffic stop -- then was caught a short time later.An officer tried to stop the vehicle as it turned off Route 208 but lost sight of the car, which ended up at the Cedar Hill shopping center, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Police found the pair at the Walgreens in the shopping center, he said.The driver received a summons, the lieutenant said.

Sicomac Elementary School was briefly sheltered in place during the search.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.