Two Airlifted In Sussex County Crash

Two people were airlifted to the hospital and one person taken by ambulance after a crash in Sussex County on Labor Day Weekend, authorities said.

A vehicle went off the road on County Road 519 in Green Township and struck a tree near milepost 57.7 around 2:50 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The driver was taken to Newton Medical Center and two passengers were airlifted to Morristown Medical Center. The accident is under investigation.

