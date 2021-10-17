Twin Tragedies: Paterson Cousin Of Deceased Missing Glen Rock Man Shot, Killed In Poconos

Two grieving Paterson brothers must each bury a son this week following separate tragedies barely 48 hours apart.

Jaheem Keith Alston, 19, of Paterson was gunned down in Middle Smithfield Township, near East Stroudsburg late Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

This came two nights after the body of his missing cousin, 26-year-old Kiariff Alston of Glen Rock, was found in the waters off the Jersey Shore.

Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to an 11:18 p.m. call Saturday of multiple shots fired between Gingerbread and Arrowhead lanes, about 15 minutes west of the Delaware Water Gap.

They said they found Jaheem Alston's body at 12:15 a.m. Saturday. He'd been shot in the back, responders said.

Alston -- who was graduated from Lodi High School last year -- was pronounced dead at the scene by a Monroe County coroner, they said.

The State Police Stroudsburg Troop N Major Case Team and Monroe County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

An investigation also was continuing into what happened to Kiariff Alston, whose body was recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard two miles or so off Barnegat Light on Long Beach Island around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Autopsies were being conducted in both states.

