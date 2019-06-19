Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Elmwood Park Police ID Fugitive Driver Accused Of Stabbing Alleged Attackers On Route 46
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Twice-Deported Immigrant Accused Of Strangling Jersey City Nanny Indicted

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Jorge Rios
Jorge Rios Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

The 33-year-old Jersey City man arrested in March for allegedly killing a woman while she was jogging in a city park was indicted Wednesday, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jorge Rios -- who was deported from the U.S. in 2003 and then again a year later -- has been charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping.

Carolina Cano, a 45-year-old nanny from Jersey City, was killed March 24 as she was going for a run in Lincoln Park. Her body was found in a lake at the park. Marks on her body indicate she had been strangled.

Rios was arrested a week later. He is an undocumented Honduran immigrant in the United States illegally.

Hundreds held a public memorial for Cano, who was originally from Peru who was described by a member of her congregation as "the sweetest person I knew."

Rios is being held at the Hudson County jail in Kearny.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.