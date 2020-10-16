Turn Down For What? Teaneck Man Bumping Loud Beats Charged With DWI In Hoboken

A 21-year-old Teaneck refusing to turn down loud music in his car was charged with driving while intoxicated after refusing to submit a chemical breath test in Hoboken, police said.

Mario Aguilar was blaring music from his car while parked in a loading zone near 120 Washington St., around 12:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, Hoboken Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

Aguilar turned down the music after being warned by officers Christopher Barral and Joshua Campoverde to turn his music down, but when they pulled away, he turned it right back up, Cabrera said.

The officers returned and conducted a motor vehicle stop, and Aguilar subsequently failed a field sobriety test, police said.

Aguilar was placed under arrest and taken to headquarters for processing, where he refused to provide a breath sample and was issued a summons. He was also issued a summons for DWI, reckless driving, failure to exhibit and insurance card, and violating a city ordinance for playing loud music from a car, Cabrera said.

Aguilar was released to a responsible party.

