Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Trying To Stay Fresh? Glen Rock PD Says Pair Stole Deodorant, Gum In Bulk

Jerry DeMarco
Glen Rock CVS on Rock Road.
Two Glen Rock police officers chased down a shoplifting duo – one from Lyndhurst, the other from Hawthorne -- who swiped 63 containers of deodorant and nearly two dozen packs of gum from a local CVS, authorities said.

Both had fled the Rock Road store, but Sgt. Bryan Scott grabbed one on Main Street near Bradford Street 208 after an employee described them to a 911 operator, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Sgt. Scott McGovern got the other along the NJ Transit Main Line railroad tracks under Route 208, Ackermann said.

Officers recovered $168 of $666 worth of items taken but were unable to locate the rest, the chief said.

Joseph R. Minniti, 33, of Lyndhurst, who was caught by Scott, was released pending an April 26 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Aleksandr Voronin, also 33, of Hawthorne, was caught by McGovern, was sent to the Bergen County Jail after police found outstanding warrants from Clifton, Elmwood Park and Totowa.

Vornin was charged by Glen Rock police with shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia. Minniti was charged with conspiracy to commit shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.

