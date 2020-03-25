Trucker Escapes Burning Wreck, Downed Wires Close Route 17 Both Ways In Paramus

ALERT: Route 17 was expected to remain closed in both directions past 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A tractor-trailer driver escaped serious injury Wednesday after his rig hit a fire hydrant and utility pole, then burst into flames at an exit ramp off southbound Route 17 in Paramus.

One of several civilians who stopped gave the driver his coat after the crash at the Ridgewood Avenue exit downed utility lines across the highway shortly after 2:30 p.m.

"He's shaken up," the good Samaritan's boyfriend told Daily Voice from the scene. "He doesn't know what happened.

"He had just gotten out of the truck as we came down the exit ramp. We pulled over to see if he was OK."

The driver told his rescuers as he was led from the burning wreck that he's diabetic and apparently suffered a medical episode.

Police closed the highway in both directions as an ambulance came north in the southbound lanes.

The driver, at right, is helped from the flaming wreck on southbound Route 17 at the Ridgewood Avenue exit in Paramus. Contributed photo

Firefighters doused the blaze.

Traffic was being re-routed through the Fashion Center. Ridgewood Avenue remained open.

At the scene. DAILY VOICE photo

