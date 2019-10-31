Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Trucker Charged With Vehicular Homicide, Assault In Fatal NJ Turnpike Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Stefan (Stephen) Shipinkoski
Stefan (Stephen) Shipinkoski Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A chain-reaction crash on the NJ Turnpike in Ridgefield that claimed the life of a Long Island man was caused by a Seattle truck driver, said State Police who charged him vehicular homicide.

Stefan (Stephen) Shipinkoski, 22, remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail on death-by-auto and assault-by-auto charges following his arrest Wednesday.

Shipinkoski was driving a Freightliner box truck that rear-ended a Nissan Altima, igniting the chain-reaction crash on the Turnpike’s southbound western spur just after 2 p.m. Saturday, NJ State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Luis Choez-Padilla, 55, who was in the back seat of the Altima, was killed, Goez said.

The Altima’s 28-year-old driver and 51-year-old front-seat passenger – who, like Choez-Padilla, are from the Suffolk County town of Brentwood -- sustained minor injuries, he said.

The Altima, after being hit by the truck, struck a Toyota Highlander, which in turn hit a Honda CRV, Goez said.

No one in any of those vehicles, including Shipinkoski, was injured, the trooper said.

ALSO SEE: Long Island Man, 55, Killed In NJ Turnpike Crash

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.