Trucker Charged In Crash That Killed Jersey City Couple Headed To Own Wedding

Authorities say a truck driver from California was on his cell phone when he caused a chain-reaction crash on I-78 last year that claimed the lives of a couple headed to their wedding in western Pennsylvania, the Reading (Pa.) Eagle reported Wednesday.

Jaspreet S. Chanal, 24, of Fresno, was charged this week with homicide by vehicle, careless driving resulting in death and other offenses.

Chanal was traveling on I-78 near Windsor, Pa., on Nov. 14 when he passed signs advising motorists of road work ahead, according to authorities. Because he was distracted, Chahal crashed into the back of an SUV driven by Joseph D. Kearney, 42, of Jersey City.

His fiancee, Kathryn Schurtz, 35, also of Jersey City and a native of Fanwood, was with Kearney and was also killed in the crash.

Chahal was not in custody as of Wednesday, the newspaper also reported.

