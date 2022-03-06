Contact Us
Truck Slams Into Warren County Home (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
Numerous emergency crews rushed to the scene of a truck that slammed into a home in Warren County.
The Oxford Emergency Squad responded to the crash at a home in Oxford shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, the department said.

The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the crash, according to South Branch Emergency Services, Inc., which also responded.

Crews worked to stabilize the home and remove the truck without causing additional damage.

No injuries were reported.

Other assisting agencies include the Washington Township Police Department, Oxford Volunteer Fire Department, Washington Emergency Squad, Hunterdon County Technical Rescue Task Force, Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad, Whitehouse Rescue Squad, and City of Lambertville Fire District.

“We thank all the agencies that helped out when seconds count,” the Oxford Emergency Squad said.

The investigation is being handled by the Washington Township Police Department.

Click here to view additional photos from the crash scene.

