Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh


Breaking News: Prosecutor: Dumont Web Designer Had 1,000+ Child Porn Images, Trafficked More Than 400
Truck Crashes Across Median At Rockland/Jersey Border, Jams Thruway, Route 17

Jerry DeMarco
The rig ended up with its rear wheels facing north and cab facing south.
A large rental truck crashed on the northbound New York State Thruway in Suffern near the New Jersey exit for southbound Route 17 Friday afternoon, jamming traffic in both directions.

A heavy-duty wrecker was needed to right the truck, which fell across the divider with its rear wheels facing north and cab facing south a quarter-mile from the Route 17 flyover just before 2 p.m.

All lanes eventually were reopened.

Traffic in New Jersey had backed up to Route 202.

