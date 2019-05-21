Troubled Comedian And Union Native Artie Lange Arrested Again

Artie Lange, the comedian best known as a sidekick on Howard Stern's radio show, has been arrested for violating the terms of a court-mandated drug rehab program, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Lange, 51, who grew up in Union and lives in Hoboken, has been candid about his struggles with addiction. He was staying at a halfway house in Clinton as part of the program.

Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura t old NJ 101.5 that Lange had failed to follow a court-ordered regimen imposed as a condition of his rehab.

"If they don't follow them the court wants to see them again. Apparently he didn't finish up what was supposed to be done," Fontoura told the station.

Fontoura also said Lange had been arrested May 12 while in possession of heroin, adding that the earlier arrest was not connected to Lange's arrest Tuesday.

