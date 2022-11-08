Troopers Catch Suicidal Woman Trying To Jump From South Jersey Overpass

A pair of New Jersey State Troopers and a Glouceter Township officer are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a suicidal woman from leaping off of an overpass.

Troopers Corey Beczo and Brandon Muessig were dispatched to the Route 42 overpass at exit 10A for the report of person sitting on the guardrail around 12:35 p.m. July 26.

There, Gloucester Township officers were speaking with a 20-year-old woman who was in emotional distress and was contemplating jumping from the overpass.

As first responders talked to the woman, she let go of the railing. Detective Dicallmo of the Gloucester Twp. Police Department immediately grabbed her from behind while Tpr. Muessig and Tpr. Beczo each grabbed her arm and leg.

They successfully pulled her away from the railing and moved her away safely. She was later transported to an area hospital for further treatment.

Anyone experiencing a crisis that seems too much to bear is urged to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at the 3-digit dialing code 988 or go to www.suicidepeventionlifeline.org

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.