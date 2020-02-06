Trio Who Abandoned Convertible On NJ Turnpike, Including 1 Struck By Truck Face Drug Charges

Three people from Central and South Jersey including one who was hit by a tractor trailer had been drinking when they abandoned their convertible on the NJ Turnpike to go for walks, authorities said.

NJSP Trooper Kyle Morley was on heading northbound on the highway in Westampton Township when he saw a man and woman walking away from a Chrysler Sebring on the southbound side near milepost 40.7 around 8:30 p.m. May 26, State Police said in a release.

Mount Laurel police helped locate the couple -- later identified as Charles Goodema, 41, of Mount Laurel, and Megan Winters, 27, of Avenel -- at a Creek Road gas station, police said.

Police found Goodema and Winters in possession of drugs, including prescription legend drugs. They were arrested without incident, police said.

Troopers also found more drugs and paraphernalia in the Sebring, parked on the highway, they said.

Authorities responding to a pedestrian struck by a tractor trailer at milepost 40.5 found the pedestrian, Mark McCarrie, 34, of Logan, was the driver of the Sebring. He had been drinking and was transported to Virtua Mount Holly Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, they said.

McCarrie was also charged with DWI and drug possession. He, along with Winers and Goodema, were released pending a court date.

