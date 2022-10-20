Trio Wanted For Depositing Bogus School Board Check For Nearly $29K: Flemington Police

Three suspects are wanted by Flemington Police after allegedly altering and depositing a fraudulent school board check for nearly $29,000.

The investigation began Friday, Sept. 9, when officers received a report involving a fraudulent check from the Flemington Raritan School Board, police said in a release on Thursday, Oct. 20.

The following month resulted in the issuing of warrants for the arrests of Jabria Jones, 23, Tynell Mantez, 27, and Kadaiyah Stevens-Whitehurst, 23.

Investigators found that a check sent in the mail from the Flemington Raritan School Board had been stolen, altered, and deposited into two separate bank accounts for a total loss of $28,700, according to police.

All three suspects have been entered as wanted persons. Jones, of Willingboro, and Stevens-Whitehurst, of Ladson, SC, are charged with theft and receiving stolen property, police said.

Meanwhile, Mantez, of Camden, was charged with receiving stolen property and uttering a forged document.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ locations is asked to contact the Flemington Borough Police Department at (908) 782-6462.

