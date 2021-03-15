Trio Nabbed In Newark Homicide

Three men have been charged in the March 9 shooting death of a 22-year-old Newark men after their SUV was stopped by police in Irvington, authorities said.

Tyshon Armour, 19, of Newark; Reynold Henderson, 18, of Irvington; and Isaad S. Jackson, 20 of Newark, were charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

Police responding to reports of a shooting on St. Paul Avenue found Dedric Bracey, 22, with multiple gunshot wounds around 4 p.m. on March 9, Stephens said alongside Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose, III.

Bracey was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:35 p.m.

Information developed at the scene indicated that the suspects fled in a dark colored SUV.

Shortly after the shooting on Saint Paul Avenue, detectives from the New Jersey State Police saw a vehicle in Irvington, which matched the description of the suspect vehicle, authorities said.

The SUV was occupied by three men was stopped by the State Police detectives.

An investigation by detectives from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department and the New Jersey State Police, led authorities to charge the men with Bracey's murder.

The suspects were lodged in the Essex County Correctional Facility pending detention hearings.

