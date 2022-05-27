Trio Nabbed After Leading Police On High-Speed Chase, Crashing Stolen BMW In Morris County

Three suspects were charged after leading police on a high-speed chase through Morris County, crashing a stolen BMW, and fleeing on foot, authorities said.

A Florham Park resident first witnessed a suspicious vehicle outside his home and yelled at one of the suspects who walked into his driveway around 3:10 a.m. on Friday, May 27, the local police department said.

About half an hour later, the resident saw the same vehicle parked in front of a neighbor’s home as one of them entered and stole an unlocked BMW from the driveway.

The resident immediately called police, who initiated a high-speed chase in an attempt to stop the stolen vehicle, authorities said.

The suspects later crashed the BMW at the intersection of Columbia Turnpike and Hanover Road.

The three suspects then exited the vehicle and fled on foot before being caught and taken into custody with assistance from several surrounding agencies.

Their identities were not released.

“I continue to ask all residents to be force multipliers within their respective neighborhoods and immediately report any suspicious persons, vehicles and/or activities to assist our officers with maintaining community safety for all,” said Florham Park Police Chief Joseph Orlando.

Assisting agencies include police departments in Madison, East Hanover, Hanover Township, and Morris Township, as well as the Morris County Sheriff’s Department and the Essex County Auto Theft Task Force.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.