Trio Charged In ‘Dismantling’ Of Massive NJ Narcotics Distribution Network, Police Say

Three people were slapped with numerous drug, weapons, and money laundering charges in the ongoing “dismantling” of a massive narcotics distribution network police say spanned multiple states.

Mohanad Al-Sawah, 49, of Warwick, New York, as well as Tess Walters, 22, and Troy Cooper, 40, both of Franklin Borough, were taken into custody between Wednesday, April 6, and Thursday, April 14, following a six-month investigation by local police and the Sussex County Narcotics Taskforce (SCNTF), authorities announced in a release on Tuesday, May 17.

The investigation included the purchase by undercover officers of narcotics, including cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and THC oils, from the Mr. Clouds vaporizer store at 60 Munsonhurst Rd. in Franklin, local police said.

Detectives ultimately discovered that several other locations — including Wantage, Sussex Borough, and Pine Island, NY — were being used to store, manufacture, distribute, and cultivate narcotics.

A search warrant executed at Mr. Clouds and other location resulted in the seizure of more than 100 pounds of unregulated raw marijuana, more than 100 pounds of THC edibles, 29,000 mL of THC oil, Psilocybin (mushrooms), THC vape products, and THC wax, investigators said.

Meanwhile, approximately $10,000 in suspected narcotics distribution proceeds was confiscated during the investigation, police said.

Al-Sawah was charged with first-degree leading a narcotics trafficking network and maintaining a drug production facility, as well as distribution offenses, money laundering, weapons offenses, contempt of court, and conspiracy tampering/fabricating physical evidence.

Walters was charged with money laundering and possession with intent to distribute drugs, while Cooper was charged with five counts of drug distribution, police said.

The suspects were being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending Sussex County Superior Court appearances in accordance with bail reform.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional suspects may also be sought, police said.

Assisting agencies include Franklin Borough Police, Sparta Township Police, Hopatcong Borough Police, New Jersey State Police, Vernon Township Police, Hardyston Township Police, the Sussex County Sherriff’s Office, and the Sussex County Sheriffs K-9 Unit.

