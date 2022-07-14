Trio Busted With Ammo, Stolen Guns: Newark PD

Three men were arrested in Newark after police found two with stolen guns and one with ammunition, authorities said.

Trouble began when officers patrolling Rose Street saw a speeding car turning from Brenner Street onto 18th Avenue, then Winans Avenue around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said.

The vehicle stopped in the area of Winans Avenue near Kipp Street, where Raquil Hayes, 19, of Newark, got out of the vehicle with a gun, Malave said.

Upon becoming aware of police presence, he ran into a home but was arrested upon exiting the home — and faces charges of obstruction of the administration of the law and possession of a prohibited weapon (hollow point ammunition).

Jasir Germant, 19, of Newark, who was in the back seat of the car, had a loaded .9mm handgun reported stolen out of Allentown, PA, police said. He was arrested without incident and faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of prohibited weapons (large capacity magazine), and receiving stolen property.

The vehicle’s driver, Jason A. Hunter, 19, of Hillside, was found with a loaded .45 caliber handgun that had been reported stolen out of Edison. He is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of prohibited weapons (hollow point ammunition), and receiving stolen property.

