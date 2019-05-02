Contact Us
TRIBUTE: Last Alarm Call To Sound For Veteran Totowa Firefighter Neil Colella, 80

Jerry DeMarco
A chair with his gear will be placed outside Totowa Fire Rescue 4 when the last alarm call is sounded Friday for veteran firefighter Neil J. Colella.

A volunteer firefighter for more than 45 years, Colella died Tuesday. He was 80.

His funeral Mass is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday at St. James of the Marches Church, followed by entombment at Laurel Grove Cemetery, both in Totowa.

Visiting hours were Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Santangelo Funeral Home in Woodland Park.

www.santangelofuneral.com

Born in Paterson on April 11, 1939 – one of 10 children -- Colella retired as a mail handler for the USPS in the Silk City.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Post #6574 in Totowa and of the Totowa Happy Seniors.

He leaves his wife, Judith (Chirichella) Colella, children Michele Colella and Neil Colella, Jr.; grandson Jack Caltabiano, Jr. and great-granddaughter Jace Caltabiano.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the American Heart Association.

