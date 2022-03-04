Trenton Twins Killed In House Fire, Video Shows Neighbors Hugging As Building Burns

A pair of twin brothers were killed in a house fire that broke out Saturday night in Trenton.

The three-alarm blaze at 834 Carteret Ave. broke out just before 7 p.m. One firefighter suffered burns and three others were injured due to a collapse, officials said.

The twins, who were 20 years old, were not identified.

Footage posted to Facebook by Kion Pickett-Levell shows neighbors comforting each other as the building burns.

“I am praying for this family who lost two sons tonight," Mayor W. Reed Gusciora said. "This is heartbreaking and we will do everything we can to support to get through this."

