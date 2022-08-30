Trenton Officers Arrested In Motel Incident: Report

A Mercer County sheriff’s officer and a Trenton detective were charged with assault after a physical altercation at a motel in Burlington County, NJ.com reports.

A Pennsylvania man was also charged with simple assault following the Saturday, Aug. 20 fight at the Route 206 Best Western motel in Bordentown Township, the outlet reports citing police.

Sheriff’s Officer Matt Sickler, 35, was checking in with Trenton detective Tara Dzurkoc, 45, when he reportedly started fighting with a 60-year-old Langhorne man. As a female hotel employee tried to break up the scuffle, Dzurkoc kicked her and yanked her to the floor by her hair before officers were called just before 11:40 p.m., according to the report.

Sickler and Dzurkoc were each charged with simple assault. Dzurkoc is suspended with pay pending an administrative hearing while Sickler has been assigned to desk duty and is subject to an internal affairs investigation, the report says.

Click here for the full story from NJ.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.