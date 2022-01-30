Trenton Man Ran Over, Killed GF In North Jersey: Prosecutor

A Trenton man was arrested for running over his girlfriend, killing her, last month in Union County, authorities said.

Daaim J. Boykins, 40, is charged with first-degree murder a weapons offense in connection with the death of Schwnaire Jones, 36 of Willingboro, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi said.

Hillside police responded to 41 King St., where Jones was found suffering critical injuries laying on the sidewalk around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Ricciardi and Daniel said.

She was subsequently pronounced dead, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Cleaver, who is prosecuting the case.

Boykins was identified as a murder suspect through an investigation led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and the Hillside Police Department, and with the assistance of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Trenton Police Department.

Anyone with information about this matter is still urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sgt. Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873, Homicide Task Force Officer Ariel Franjul at 908-347-2212 or Hillside Police Det. Jose Aguiar at 732-221-0910.

