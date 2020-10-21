Trenton Girl, 8, Brother, 16, Shot Dead

Two siblings, ages 16 and 8, were fatally shot late Tuesday inside their home in Trenton, authorities said.

The suspects remained at large on Wednesday morning.

The shooting deaths mark the 32nd and 33rd homicides this year in the state capital, more than double all of 2019 -- when there were 16 homicides, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

According to initial reports, the shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Mulberry Street.

The suspects fired multiple shots into the second floor of the home and ran from the scene.

Two siblings, an 8-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were struck by bullets and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing news story.

