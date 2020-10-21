Trenton Brothers Shot Dead: Ages 16, 8

UPDATED: Two brothers, ages 16 and 8, were fatally shot late Tuesday inside their home in Trenton, authorities said.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office initially announced that a girl and her brother had died, but two brothers were killed in the shooting, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor said.

The victims' names were expected to be released on Wednesday.

The suspects remained at large.

The shooting deaths mark the 32nd and 33rd homicides this year in the state capital, more than double all of 2019 -- when there were 16 homicides, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

According to initial reports, the shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Mulberry Street.

The suspects fired multiple shots into the second floor of the home and ran from the scene, according to the prosecutor's office.

The two brothers were struck by bullets and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The multiple shooting remains under investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Trenton Police Department.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.