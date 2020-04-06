Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley
Tree Worker From Bergenfield Falls To Death In Ridgewood

Jerry DeMarco
At the Carlton Terrace home in Ridgewood.
At the Carlton Terrace home in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A tree worker fell to his death Thursday in Ridgewood.

The 35-year-old Bergenfield worker for Arrow Tree Service in Old Tappan was nearly 30 feet up when he fell and tree limb landed on top of him at a Waiku Road home off Carlton Terrace at 8:40 a.m., Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

He was killed instantly, responders said.

Village police, firefighters and ALS and BLS units responded.

Our condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers.

