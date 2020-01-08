Treasurer Stole $18,620 From Ridgefield Fire Company, Authorities Charge

A Ridgefield firefighter stole $18,620 from his department last year, authorities charged.

Dennis P. Salvaty, 56, of Union City made a total of 92 unauthorized transactions – 88 at an ATM and four at a teller window – from a Ridgefield Fire Co. #1 account between April 8 and Dec. 18 last year, Police Chief Thomas J. Gallagher said.

Salvaty, a former Fairview fire chief who was the Ridgefield company's treasurer, was charged with theft and fraud.

A court hearing was pending.

