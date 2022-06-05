Trapped Victim Hospitalized Following Sussex County Crash (PHOTOS)

One victim was extricated from a crumpled car and taken to a nearby hospital following a serious Sussex County crash, authorities said.

The Hampton Township Fire & Rescue squad responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 206 and Cherry Lane the night of Thursday, May 5, the department said.

Crews worked to extricate multiple victims before one was turned over to an ambulance for hospitalization, the rescue squad said.

The scene was cleared about an hour later.

Assisting agencies include the Newton Fire Department, Fredon Volunteer Fire Company, Stillwater Area Volunteer Fire Company, and the Newton Volunteer First Aid & Rescue Squad.

The crash remains under investigation by the New Jersey State Police.

