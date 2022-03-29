Trapped Victim Flown To Hospital Following Route 80 Crash

One person was airlifted to a nearby hospital after becoming trapped inside their vehicle in a crash on Route 80, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes near milepost 16.6 in Allamuchy on the afternoon of Monday, March 28, the local fire department confirmed on social media.

The patient was “hastily” extricated from the vehicle by emergency crews who were at the scene within minutes, the department said.

Atlantic Air 1 medical helicopter landed at the crash scene to take the patient to a nearby hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Meanwhile, the westbound lanes were closed west of exit 19 to Route 517 in Allamuchy for the crash investigation, according to 511NJ.

The scene was cleared around 8:30 p.m., the fire department said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

