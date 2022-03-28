Trapped Victim Extricated Following Head-On Hunterdon County Crash

A trapped victim was extricated from a vehicle following a head-on crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Route 202 northbound near Burgers Motorcycle in Flemington shortly before 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, according to the Three Bridges Volunteer Fire Department, which responded alongside the Whitehouse Rescue Squad.

The vehicle was stabilized before crew members used spreaders and cutters to remove the door and safely remove the victim.

The rescue was performed and the patient turned over to EMTs “in a matter of minutes,” the fire company said.

The road was closed for about an hour as the crash scene was cleared.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.